Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sanjeev S. Parmar. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home and Crematorium 7410 Hopcott Road Delta , BC V4G 1B6 (604)-940-1313 Obituary

Sanjeev Singh Parmar passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Friday, September 20, 2019. As he wished, Sanjeev passed at home, surrounded by his family.



Sanjeev was generous with his jokes and his kindness. Born with a rare genetic condition, Fanconi Anemia, Sanjeev faced serious medical challenges both as a child and as an adult, but throughout everything he maintained a deep sense of happiness and a love of life. Time and again, Sanjeev not only persevered in the face of adversity but flourished. He was a source of light and laughter for all who had the privilege to know him.



Sanjeev graduated with a Bachelors of Commerce from the University of British Columbia in 2002. He graduated with honours, specializing in accounting. While at UBC, he spent one semester abroad at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. After completing his studies at UBC, Sanjeev went on to obtain his Chartered Accountant designation and worked in Vancouver as a CA for two years before attending law school. Sanjeev graduated from the University of Victoria Law School in 2007.



In 2010 he married the love of his life, Caroline, and together they moved to Calgary. He achieved professional success in Calgary working for various companies and firms. Sanjeev loved being a solicitor and he found his work challenging and rewarding.



In 2015, Caroline and Sanjeev had their daughter, Avani. He utterly adored Avani and loved nothing more than holding her close against his heart. As a family, Sanjeev, Caroline, and Avani loved to play at the park, ride bikes, and go out for meals together. He loved nothing more than laughing with his friends and family.



Sanjeev was dedicated to helping other people dealing with Fanconi Anemia and other rare blood conditions. He served on the board of the Aplastic Anemia and Myelodysplasia Association of Canada, on the board of Fanconi Canada, and was also a member of the executive committee of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada - "Light the Night" campaign.



Sanjeev was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in February of 2018. He put every ounce of energy he had into fighting the disease and maintained his mischievous and kind spirit throughout. He was grateful to all those who cared for him at Foothills Hospital (Tom Baker Cancer Centre), the BC Cancer Agency, and the Vancouver Coastal Health palliative care service.



Sanjeev lives on in his loving wife, Caroline Parmar; his brilliant daughter, Avani Thi Kaur Parmar; his mother, Deljeet Kaur Parmar; father, Balbir Singh Parmar; his brother, Gurpreet Singh Parmar (wife, Sejal Parmar); and sister, Simrin Kaur Parmar (husband, Jean Bennett); his sister-in-law, Christine Nguyen (husband, Doug Hitchcock), and brother-in-law, David Nguyen (wife, Anne Nguyen); eight nieces and nephews, Kashmir, Akaash, Kavi, Tej, Claire, Lauren, James, and Lydia; and through countless other adoring family members and friends.



His funeral service will be at Riverside Funeral Home and Crematorium at 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta, British Columbia on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2:30 pm. After the funeral, bhog (religious) services will be held at the India Cultural Centre of Canada, 8600 No. 5 Road, Richmond, British Columbia beginning at 5 pm. Dinner will be served. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sanjeev's honour to the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, at

Sanjeev Singh Parmar passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Friday, September 20, 2019. As he wished, Sanjeev passed at home, surrounded by his family.Sanjeev was generous with his jokes and his kindness. Born with a rare genetic condition, Fanconi Anemia, Sanjeev faced serious medical challenges both as a child and as an adult, but throughout everything he maintained a deep sense of happiness and a love of life. Time and again, Sanjeev not only persevered in the face of adversity but flourished. He was a source of light and laughter for all who had the privilege to know him.Sanjeev graduated with a Bachelors of Commerce from the University of British Columbia in 2002. He graduated with honours, specializing in accounting. While at UBC, he spent one semester abroad at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. After completing his studies at UBC, Sanjeev went on to obtain his Chartered Accountant designation and worked in Vancouver as a CA for two years before attending law school. Sanjeev graduated from the University of Victoria Law School in 2007.In 2010 he married the love of his life, Caroline, and together they moved to Calgary. He achieved professional success in Calgary working for various companies and firms. Sanjeev loved being a solicitor and he found his work challenging and rewarding.In 2015, Caroline and Sanjeev had their daughter, Avani. He utterly adored Avani and loved nothing more than holding her close against his heart. As a family, Sanjeev, Caroline, and Avani loved to play at the park, ride bikes, and go out for meals together. He loved nothing more than laughing with his friends and family.Sanjeev was dedicated to helping other people dealing with Fanconi Anemia and other rare blood conditions. He served on the board of the Aplastic Anemia and Myelodysplasia Association of Canada, on the board of Fanconi Canada, and was also a member of the executive committee of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada - "Light the Night" campaign.Sanjeev was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in February of 2018. He put every ounce of energy he had into fighting the disease and maintained his mischievous and kind spirit throughout. He was grateful to all those who cared for him at Foothills Hospital (Tom Baker Cancer Centre), the BC Cancer Agency, and the Vancouver Coastal Health palliative care service.Sanjeev lives on in his loving wife, Caroline Parmar; his brilliant daughter, Avani Thi Kaur Parmar; his mother, Deljeet Kaur Parmar; father, Balbir Singh Parmar; his brother, Gurpreet Singh Parmar (wife, Sejal Parmar); and sister, Simrin Kaur Parmar (husband, Jean Bennett); his sister-in-law, Christine Nguyen (husband, Doug Hitchcock), and brother-in-law, David Nguyen (wife, Anne Nguyen); eight nieces and nephews, Kashmir, Akaash, Kavi, Tej, Claire, Lauren, James, and Lydia; and through countless other adoring family members and friends.His funeral service will be at Riverside Funeral Home and Crematorium at 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta, British Columbia on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2:30 pm. After the funeral, bhog (religious) services will be held at the India Cultural Centre of Canada, 8600 No. 5 Road, Richmond, British Columbia beginning at 5 pm. Dinner will be served. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sanjeev's honour to the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, at www.fanconi.org Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close