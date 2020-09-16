John Alexander “Scott” Briden



It is with much sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Scott on June 4, 2020 at the age of 54. Scott was dearly loved by his family and friends and shall be greatly missed by his children, Logan, Saige and Gavin, his mother, Barb, sister, Nancy and brother, Andrew. A small family Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Kelowna Gospel Mission in memory of Scott would be appreciated.



