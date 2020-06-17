Sharon (Third) JENSEN
JENSEN, Sharon (née Third) On March 23rd, 2020, Sharon Jensen (née Third) of Surrey, BC passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Her nearly indomitable humour and tenacious spirit were overtaken after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Her spouse Darrell, children Joel (Lisa), Leah (Sean), and Jeremy (Jessica), three grandchildren, two cats, and one dog all miss her terribly. Thanks to the nurses and doctors of Surrey Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to cancer research. No service. For online condolences visit, www.valleyviewsurrey.ca Valley View Funeral Home 604-596-8866




Published in North Shore News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
