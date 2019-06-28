Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Joan Worley. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon after a courageous battle with multiple systems atrophy (MSA). She passed away at Lion's Gate Hospital after a sudden setback.



She was born and raised in Flin Flon, Manitoba; graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in 1966; and moved to Calgary to start work as a teacher. There she met Neil, and after an adventure filled year-long trip to Europe and Morocco with her friend, Karen, returned to Calgary to resume teaching and marry Neil on June 20, 1969. After a year, Sharon and Neil undertook a trip to Expo 70 in Japan and travelled South East Asia, ending up in Australia for a year. After returning to Calgary, she resumed teaching. After Neil got a job with the government, they moved to Edmonton just after their son, Colin, was born and then to Regina where their daughter, Erin, was born. After several years, Neil changed jobs and the family moved to North Vancouver in 1979.



Ever active, Sharon stayed home, caring for the children and organizing family camping trips, also, along with others, organized neighbourhood camping trips, Girl Guide activities, and the still-running Kilmarnock Day.



After the children matured she worked for the West Vancouver School District and the West Vancouver Municipal Employees Association. She also became the inveterate traveller visiting the Galapagos Islands, Nepal, Tibet, Bhutan, East Africa, and many more common destinations. She showed a deep concern for the environment and was a positive influence on many lives, her impact on those around her will be remembered for many years.



Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Neil; son, Colin; daughter, Erin Worley; three grandsons, Chayton, Carson, and Hunter; brother, Don Mardis (Jeanette); and many friends and extended family.



A celebration of life will be held at Highlands United Church, 3255 Edgemont Boulevard, North Vancouver, at 2 pm on Friday, July 5th. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.

