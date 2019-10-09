Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Maybel JOHNSON. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Beach Grove Golf Club Tsawwassen , BC View Map Obituary

JOHNSON, Sharon Mabel January 31, 1939 - September 24, 2019 This wonderful lady passed away peacefully at Peace Arch Hospital hospice in Surrey, BC. Sharon suffered a number of small strokes over the past two years. She sadly succumbed to a major stroke event, which took her from us. Sharon is survived by a large and loving family; including husband Ken, her two sisters Marilyn and twin Elaine and two brothers, Brian and John, her four sons and their wives; Lyle, Mark, Craig, Glenn, Cheryl, Rosina, Anne and Candice, eight grandchildren and their spouses; Jeff, Anna, Erin, Darcy, Steve, Brittany, Paul, Gaia, Matthew, Dawson and Reese. She will be sorely missed by her many friends and relatives. Sharon was born in Vancouver, raised her family in Horseshoe Bay, and spent her retirement years in Tsawwassen and South Surrey. Ken and Sharon wintered in the Palm Springs area for many years in later life and of course Sharon made many friends there. Sharon was always closely involved in all aspects of her children's life; as a Cub leader (Akela), a soccer and baseball mom and school volunteer. She had a variety of occupations throughout her life; such as a teacher's assistant and as owner/operator of a successful window covering business, A Shade Better, on the North Shore for over 7 years. Sharon also found time to volunteer, specifically, as a co-founder in the development of Libby Lodge Senior Home in Horseshoe Bay, at Delta Hospice for 20 years, and she also supported many other charities. Sharon sincerely cared for everyone she met and often took the time to help friends and family through difficult moments in their lives. She loved to dance and listen to all kinds of music, but especially the smooth sounds of Harry Belafonte and Sam Cooke. Sharon didn't have a lot of time for hobbies, but enjoyed golf at Tsawwassen with girl friends, puzzles, Mahjong and "puttering" in the garden. Her other love was her and Ken's thoroughbred race horses. There are too many to name but her long time favourite was her broodmare "My Special Angel", often visited and spoiled with many apples and carrots. She insisted that she and her mare "talked" to each other. A small, 'family only' service will be held to place her ashes next to her Mom and Dad, Irene and Stan Thomas. This line from one of Sharon's favourite songs, Blue Spanish Eyes, says it well, "This is just adios and not goodbye." An open Celebration of Life for Sharon will be held on October 27th from 12:00 - 3:00 pm at Beach Grove Golf Club in Tsawwassen. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Canadian Mental Health Association (Delta Division) or Delta Hospice.





