Sheila Clarke SHORING
SHORING, Sheila Clarke Born Robson on May 21, 1935 in Glasgow, Scotland. Passed away on July 10, 2020 in Richmond, B.C., at the age of 85. She is predeceased by her son Michael. She is lovingly survived by three sons; Christopher, David and Jonathan; seven grandchildren Crystal, Jon, David, Andrew, Declan, Ian and Derrik; also two brothers, Nigel in England and Andrew in Scotland. She enjoyed many interests; cooking, bridge, golf, bird watching, dogs, quilting, gardening, RV'ing and shopping. Au revour my love, we had great fun together. I will miss you very much! Bernie Hoy



Published in North Shore News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
