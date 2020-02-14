HARRIS, Sheila Diana Mary March 19, 1935 - December 24, 2019 Predeceased by father John (Jack) William Harris, Jr., mother Clara Lillian Harris and brother John William Harris III. Sheila passed away peacefully at Cedarview Lodge, North Vancouver on Christmas Eve Day. The family would like to thank Cedarview Lodge for their wonderful care of Sheila. Also thanked is family friend Hew Gwynne for all his care and attention to both Sheila and John. A Memorial Service is to be held at 11:00am on Monday, February 24 2020 at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 885 22nd Ave. West Vancouver. Photos or memories wished shared at the memorial service can be forwarded to Lisa at [email protected]
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020