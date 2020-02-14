Sheila Diana Mary HARRIS (03/19/1935 - 12/24/2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Diana Mary HARRIS.
Service Information
Hollyburn Funeral Home
1807 Marine Drive
West Vancouver, BC
V7V1J7
(604)-922-1221
Obituary

HARRIS, Sheila Diana Mary March 19, 1935 - December 24, 2019 Predeceased by father John (Jack) William Harris, Jr., mother Clara Lillian Harris and brother John William Harris III. Sheila passed away peacefully at Cedarview Lodge, North Vancouver on Christmas Eve Day. The family would like to thank Cedarview Lodge for their wonderful care of Sheila. Also thanked is family friend Hew Gwynne for all his care and attention to both Sheila and John. A Memorial Service is to be held at 11:00am on Monday, February 24 2020 at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 885 22nd Ave. West Vancouver. Photos or memories wished shared at the memorial service can be forwarded to Lisa at [email protected]
logo
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
West Vancouver, BC   (604) 922-1221
funeral home direction icon