Sheila Margaret McLENNAN (nee Horton)
1934 - 2020
It is with sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Sheila on Friday, May 22, 2020. She passed at her home, which was her preference, and the family is grateful for this.

Sheila was born in Toronto on May 16, 1934 and ventured west with her mother Cora to go to UBC. She was proud of her teaching pursuits and the many relationships she fostered through her career, both in the US and BC. Sheila was an adventurous sort and loved to travel. So much so that she changed career tracks and became a travel agent. Her travels took her, husband Geoffrey and her kids Bronwen and Shawn to many parts of the world including a 3 month S.E. Asia trip in 1977.

Sheila more recently was an active bridge player and enjoyed her weekly sessions at Hollyburn. As well, her PEO friends brought her a great deal of stimulation and joy.

Her health had been failing her in recent years, however she lived independently with the support of Geoff, Bronwen (Craig) and Shawn (Tine). She loved and proudly spoke about her grandkids Spencer, Quinn, Kirsten and Nicholas whenever she had a chance.

Sheila will be missed by many. At this time, there is no celebration of life scheduled however when the times allow a family/friend event will be organized. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a donation to one of Sheila's additional loves (dogs) the SPCA.

Published in North Shore News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 30, 2020.
