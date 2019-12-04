Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Myrtle (Murchie) REID. View Sign Obituary

REID, Sheila Myrtle (Murchie) Born September 22, 1933 in Natal, B.C., and passed away at the North Shore Hospice November 27th at the age of 86 years. Sheila valued education, her garden, cooking, her family, her friends and her many four-legged canine companions. For 61 years, she was a resident of North Vancouver, where she cultivated a rich life of giving to others which gave her much pleasure. Sheila opened her arms and her home to everyone. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Bryan E. Reid, and is survived by Lesley and Owen (Beverly), her granddaughters Melanie, Jocelyn and Emmy and many relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Lions Gate Hospital and Dr. Colleen Lawlor for all the care and support they gave to Sheila. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held in the spring, her favourite season. Donations can be made to the BC SPCA.





