Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelagh Caroline BALLARD. View Sign Obituary

BALLARD, Shelagh Caroline It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Shelagh in the early morning of January 15, 2020. She fought a short, courageous battle with a very aggressive pneumonia. She left peacefully and easily with her 3 sons and their wives at her side. She was her vibrant self and right there in the mix for the Ballard Family Christmas Party on December 21st, surrounded by her entire clan. We are all reeling from losing her so quickly but take solace that she is reunited with her husband whom she has missed for too long. Shelagh is survived by her children, Curtis (Elizabeth), Mark (Janet), and Edward (Marcia), her grand- children, William (Meriel), James (Kim), Robert, Cameron, Steve (Katie), Rudi, Jack, and Lucy. Also, great granddaughter, Ivy. She was predeceased by her husband Geoffrey and her brother Robert. Shelagh had a lifelong involvement in the Anglican Church and was an active member of St. Francis-in-the-Woods Parish since 1977. She was a charitable supporter of Covenant House, Lions Gate Hospital, Vancouver Children's Hospital and Queens University. As well, she was a long time tennis member of Hollyburn Country Club. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of the Westerleigh. Many thanks go out to the caring Doctors and Nurses of Lions Gate Hospital ICU and Palliative Care Unit, and to Proof of Care for helping us all through her final days. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 at St. Francis-in-the-Woods at 1:00pm.







It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Shelagh in the early morning of January 15, 2020. She fought a short, courageous battle with a very aggressive pneumonia. She left peacefully and easily with her 3 sons and their wives at her side. She was her vibrant self and right there in the mix for the Ballard Family Christmas Party on December 21st, surrounded by her entire clan. We are all reeling from losing her so quickly but take solace that she is reunited with her husband whom she has missed for too long. Shelagh is survived by her children, Curtis (Elizabeth), Mark (Janet), and Edward (Marcia), her grand- children, William (Meriel), James (Kim), Robert, Cameron, Steve (Katie), Rudi, Jack, and Lucy. Also, great granddaughter, Ivy. She was predeceased by her husband Geoffrey and her brother Robert. Shelagh had a lifelong involvement in the Anglican Church and was an active member of St. Francis-in-the-Woods Parish since 1977. She was a charitable supporter of Covenant House, Lions Gate Hospital, Vancouver Children's Hospital and Queens University. As well, she was a long time tennis member of Hollyburn Country Club. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of the Westerleigh. Many thanks go out to the caring Doctors and Nurses of Lions Gate Hospital ICU and Palliative Care Unit, and to Proof of Care for helping us all through her final days. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 at St. Francis-in-the-Woods at 1:00pm. Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close