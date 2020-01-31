Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheridan Jill LISTER. View Sign Obituary

LISTER, Sheridan Jill January 8, 1951 - January 15, 2020 On January 15, 2020, Sheridan passed away at the age of 69 at Lions Gate Hospital, as the result of a sudden stroke. She was an organ donor, benefiting four people with her act of kindness. Predeceased by husband Brian Cole and parents Jean and Merlin Lister. Survived by sisters Gay Walker, Alison Hendren, Merle Lister and Jeannie Lister; nieces Dara Hendren, Cari Hendren, Camille McOuat, Claire McOuat; nephews Ross Larkin, Patrick Larkin, Wray McOuat; and great niece and nephew Elyse and Evan Barton. She was immensely proud of all her nieces and nephews. Sheridan grew up in North Vancouver and worked for Telus in various capacities for 30 years and lately as a home support worker. She was an Honourary Life Member of the Telecommunications Workers Union. She had a quirky sense of humour and a forthright manner. After the death of her husband, she developed close friendships with Diane Farrell, Kjerstin Redden and travelling companion Hannah Enkerlin. She enjoyed yoga, movies and travelling. Sheridan will be missed by family and friends.







Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020

