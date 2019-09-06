Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry L. (Heise) STEELE. View Sign Obituary

STEELE, Sherry L. (nee Heise) December 13, 1961 - August 27, 2019 "Love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation." - Kahil Gibran Sherry Lynne Steele (nee Heise) of North Vancouver, BC passed away peacefully August 27, 2019 from angiosarcoma at home surrounded by family and friends while looking out at her beautiful garden. The outpouring of love and support over her final weeks is testament to her kind and giving soul. She will be greatly missed by her two children Taylor and Lauren, and her parents Lilian and LeRoy Heise, her sisters Linda, Kathy (Lance), and her nephew Lee. Sherry was also a second mom to many of her children's friends, a role she truly enjoyed. She also leaves behind many dear relatives and friends in including those in Kelowna and in southern Ontario, where she grew up. She will be missed by her dear friend Dan Jepsen, who has been a great support in the recent years. Sherry had the gift of making everyone feel loved, valued, and cared for and made many special friends in many different places. These valued friendships started at McMaster University, where she was a powerful competitor in gymnastics. After Sherry moved to Vancouver in the early 1990's she had two children with David Steele, and her roots were firmly planted. She worked as a financial planner and started a new adventure with a bridal guide company. Here her relationships flourished with those in her work, local neighbourhood, travels, forum group, walking trails, and the horse barn. Sherry was a true animal lover, and will be missed by her beloved dogs Bella and Kula. Sherry loved to spend special time in her happy place, at the lake. Sherry lived life fully, with love, compassion and generosity, and will be truly missed by so many. A celebration of her life will be held at the Pinnacle by the Pier Hotel in North Vancouver on Sunday, September 15th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA and/or with special thanks to the Paul Sugar Palliative Support Foundation.





