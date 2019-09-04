"Love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation."
Sherry passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, looking out at her beautiful garden. The outpouring of love and support over her final weeks is a testament to her kind and giving soul. Her memories will remain vivid in all of our hearts.
She will be greatly missed by her two children, Taylor and Lauren; her parents, Lilian and Leroy; sisters, Linda and Kathy; her beloved dogs, Bella and Kula; and many other close family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 15, from 1 pm - 4 pm at the Pinnacle at the Pier, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA or the Paul Sugar Palliative Support Foundation.
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 4 to Oct. 3, 2019