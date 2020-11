Or Copy this URL to Share

Born on October 17, 1946, in Stratford, ON, Sheryl "Brama" Hunt peacefully passed away on November 4, 2020, in North Vancouver, BC. She is survived by her loving daughter and grandchildren. A woman ahead of her time- she will be greatly missed by many.



No public service due to COVID. Please consider donations in memoriam to Big Sisters Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store