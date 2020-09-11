Donations as a Memorial in Shirley's memory may be made to the Bowen Island Health Centre Foundation, PO Box 316, Bowen Island, BC V0N 1G0, or on-line:

Shirley Ann Stokes (nee Croll) passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital the morning of August 8, 2020, from pneumonia, following surgery a week earlier. During the last year of her life, with dementia, Shirley received loving, excellent professional care at Berkley Care Centre.Shirley was born to Nora Roberts and James Croll in the small town of Lutterworth, England, four years after her brother Jim (d.2013). Her young life, and that of her family, was impacted by the Great Depression and the years of the 2 nd World War. At Rugby High School she excelled in academics and in competitive sports, grass hockey being her favorite. She followed her mother's path into nursing, graduating from Guy's Hospital in London in general nursing, midwifery, and finally as a Registered Nurse.In 1961 Shirley emigrated to Canada with two nursing colleagues, who were 'adopted' by Felicia and George. Shirley soon formed lifelong friendships with Marian, Elizabeth, Alex, sister-in-law Shirley, Sui, Gladys, Jeri, Sheila, Phil, Henry, Grace, Sally, Jim, Pauline, Brenda, Carol, Robin, Jean, Fran, Peter, Emma, Katy, Cassandra, Eve, Glen, Ender, Becki, Sandra, Jill, Louis, Carole and many more. In 1961 she also met her future Australian husband Russ on the ski slopes at Whistler. They spent a 'working holiday' for a few years in Australia, where Shirley made firm friends with her sister-in-law Marlene, and got to know other family members includingnumerous nieces and nephews. She and Russ loved to travel and embarked on a 'honeymoon' world tour before settling on Canada. They loved nature, and supported many charities, including "Variety – the Children's Charity".Shirley lived in Lions Bay for more than 50 years, a strong quiet voice in the community. Her husband and life-partner died in 1997. Shirley lived on in the home they had built together so many years earlier. She moved to her 'paradise sanctuary' on Bowen Island in 2013. Until recently, she was an active member of the Irish Wolfhound Club of Canada BC Branch. Her passions were her succession of gentle wolfhounds Misty, Georgie and Bellagh, and special friendships made through the Club.Shirley showed a superlative dedication to her nursing career at Vancouver General Hospital, for which she was recognized on many occasions. Shirley was active, productive and full of energy. As a nurse educator, she was a volunteer medical trainer for the volunteer firefighter and ambulance teams in the early days of the Village of Lions Bay. She was always a friendly, helpful neighbour that new and established residents could count on in times of need.Submitted by Louis Peterson,in cherished and loving memory of our friend, Shirley.