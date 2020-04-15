EADIE, Shirley Anne (Nicoll) November 19, 1946 - April 4, 2020 After a long battle with cancer Shirley passed away peacefully at home with her family. Predeceased by her husband Kenneth, brother Alex and grandson Trevor. Shirley will be remembered and forever missed by her loving partner Gerry and his daughter Wendy. Her son Kenny(Tonja), daughter Colleen (Dave), stepson Lyle and her many other family members and friends. At Shirley's request there will be no service.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020