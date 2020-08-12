It's with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Shirley Elizabeth Wiggins on July 27, 2020. Shirley passed away peacefully at the age of 84, after a brief illness, surrounded by the love of her family.



Shirley will be lovingly remembered by Ken Wiggins, her husband of 35 years; her daughters, Shannon Craigie-Halkett and Linda Roberts; sons, Chris Wiggins (Grace) and John Wiggins (Linda); grandchildren, Kira, Callem, and Sheavon McDougall, Carlie and Hailey Roberts; and many nephews and nieces.



Shirley's life was characterized by her great love for family who meant the world to her. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.



Shirley was born February 20, 1936, to Rees Foulkes and Annie Pollock in Newcastle Bridge, New Brunswick.



Shirley graduated as a Registered Nurse from Saint John General Hospital in New Brunswick in 1957. She spent her career working as a nurse before retiring from Lion's Gate Hospital.



A private service will be held for Shirley on August 7, 2020, at 2 pm at Boal Chapel in North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, a donation to Lion's Gate Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.



