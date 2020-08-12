1/1
Shirley E. Wiggins
February 20, 1936 - July 27, 2020
It's with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Shirley Elizabeth Wiggins on July 27, 2020. Shirley passed away peacefully at the age of 84, after a brief illness, surrounded by the love of her family.

Shirley will be lovingly remembered by Ken Wiggins, her husband of 35 years; her daughters, Shannon Craigie-Halkett and Linda Roberts; sons, Chris Wiggins (Grace) and John Wiggins (Linda); grandchildren, Kira, Callem, and Sheavon McDougall, Carlie and Hailey Roberts; and many nephews and nieces.

Shirley's life was characterized by her great love for family who meant the world to her. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Shirley was born February 20, 1936, to Rees Foulkes and Annie Pollock in Newcastle Bridge, New Brunswick.

Shirley graduated as a Registered Nurse from Saint John General Hospital in New Brunswick in 1957. She spent her career working as a nurse before retiring from Lion's Gate Hospital.

A private service will be held for Shirley on August 7, 2020, at 2 pm at Boal Chapel in North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, a donation to Lion's Gate Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.

Published in North Shore News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens
1505 Lillooet Road
North Vancouver, BC V7J2J1
6049908988
