It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Kraushaar (nee Friars). Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Vernon, in March of this year; father, John; mother, Emma; step-father, Einar; and brothers, James and John.
Shirley will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her children, Diana, Steven (Shelly), and Wayne (Leah); grandchildren, Jacqueline, Derek, Ryan, Chantal, and Megan; great-grandchildren, Ella, Maya, and Parker; and sister, Darlene (Tim); as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 8 to Dec. 7, 2019