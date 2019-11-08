Shirley G. Kraushaar (July 22, 1932 - October 21, 2019)
Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Kraushaar (nee Friars). Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Vernon, in March of this year; father, John; mother, Emma; step-father, Einar; and brothers, James and John.

Shirley will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her children, Diana, Steven (Shelly), and Wayne (Leah); grandchildren, Jacqueline, Derek, Ryan, Chantal, and Megan; great-grandchildren, Ella, Maya, and Parker; and sister, Darlene (Tim); as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 8 to Dec. 7, 2019
