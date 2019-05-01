Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley HUMPHREYS. View Sign Obituary

HUMPHREYS, Shirley The Humphreys' family are sad to announce the passing of Shirley, our beloved Mom, Nana and friend, April 12, 2019, in North Vancouver at 94. Shirley was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Reg, in 2009. She is survived by her two children, Lynn Bell of Nanaimo and John Humphreys of West Vancouver, as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Born in Toronto in September 1924, Shirley graduated from McGill with a degree in Nursing. As a public health nurse she travelled much of central BC, before meeting Reg. Shirl and Reg lived a wonderful life together raising their family in Kamloops and later West Vancouver. They were a dashing couple who shared a love of sports, adventure and especially the many friendships made along the way. Shirl loved to entertain at Shuswap, La Quinta, Barbados, Maui, Tucson, Whistler and Nanoose Bay. Sophisticated, intelligent and funny, her broad interests included travel, arts and culture, fashion and food, especially when these things were French or Italian. She was a volunteer at the Vancouver Art Gallery, a passionate golfer and former Ladies Club President at Capilano Golf and Country Club. We will miss Shirl's warm sense of humor, her sharp wit and her bright smile. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





