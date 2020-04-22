In her 90th year, Shirley has gone serenely and with joy to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
Shirley was born in the Columbia Coast Mission Hospital at Alert Bay, BC. Aged two weeks, she made her first sea voyage to her home on Cracroft Island in the Broughton Archipelago, which left her with a lifelong love of our coastal waters.
Beginning school meant spending fall, winter, and spring in Vancouver, while idyllic and magical summers took place up the coast. Travel to and fro was made onboard Union Steamship vessels - an adventure in itself! She loved and excelled at sports including tandem rowing, and plied knitting and sewing like a pro!
She graduated from Lord Byng High School in1948, Vancouver General Hospital School of Nursing in 1952, UBC-Adult Education in 1982, and SFU-Master of Arts (Education) in 1988.
Those who have gone ahead of her are her brothers, Dr. Garth Dorman and Captain David Dorman, along with her son, Chief Superintendent Douglas Coates, RCMP.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Tricia Horne; sisters-in-law, Bev and Shirley Dorman, and by her daughter, Barbara Chapman, along with Doug's widow, Lise; Barb's husband, Dave; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Her ashes will be deposited at a later date.
Those wishing to remember Shirley are invited to make a donation in her name to the Salvation Army, Territorial Headquarters, 2 Overlea Boulevad, Toronto, Ontario M4H 1P4.
Mightier than the waves of the sea is His love for you. Psalm 93:4
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 22 to May 21, 2020