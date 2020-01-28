Dr. Shirley M. Baker-Thomas MD FRCP(C) LLB, a neurologist, musician, lawyer, author, bibliophile, and breeder of Newfoundland dogs, formerly of West Vancouver, passed away peacefully on January 15th at the age of 90 in Edmonton, Alberta. Shirley is survived by her four children, John (Carol Chestnut), Susan (Rob Burns), Shan, and Barb (Stan Boutin); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Lorna Baker. Shirley was predeceased by her husband of nearly 60 years, Dr. J. W. (Wally) Thomas, and brother, Dr. Earle Baker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS).
Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 28 to Feb. 27, 2020