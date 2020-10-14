Shirley May Welsh (nee Selman)



May 12, 1928 - October 7, 2020



It is with deep sadness we announce the loss of our dear Grandma Shirley; grandma, great-grandma, good friend, pal, and confidant. She will always be remembered for her loving, kind and generous nature, as well as her sense of humour and style. In our hearts, she will be remembered as the elegant matriarch of our family, the Classy Grandma.



Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Doris Selman; her son, Jordon Welsh; her daughter, Lindsay May Welsh (Horsman); her son-in-law, Mark Horsman; and her loving partner of 27 years, Chester Kone Dobson.



Surviving her are her grandsons, Jason (Jen), Trevor (Amanda), and Alexander (Kyla) Welsh; her granddaughter, Christie Horsman (Brendon); her great-grandchildren, Avery May, Landon, Olivia, and Margaret; and step-son, Jim Dobson and family; and her close relatives, the Shaw family.



Born in Vancouver, Shirley attended Lord Byng High School and was a graduate of UBC.



Thanks to Flor, Jejie, Colleen, Donna, Cynthia and the many cherished friends for all their love, assistance and support.



No service will be held at her request, but if desired, any donations to animal charities would be appreciated.



First Memorial Funeral Services, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver



