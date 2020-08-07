It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother and Grandmother at the age of 91. She passed away peacefully at the Madison Care Centre in Coquitlam on Monday July 27th. She is survived by her three Daughters, Gay Hamerton (Don), Sheila Sagansky (Wayne) and Toni Morris, along with her Granddaughters Chrystal Hamerton and Dayton Morris.
Shirley lived a very full and vibrant life. She enjoyed bridge, golf, bowling, traveling and gardening among other things throughout her time with us. She dedicated years to supporting the Canadian Cancer Society
in the Lynn Valley area of North Vancouver, and she was always active in her community.
In her memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of BC.