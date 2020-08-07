1/2
Shirley Mae (Hansell) Sagansky
May 29, 1929 - July 27, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother and Grandmother at the age of 91. She passed away peacefully at the Madison Care Centre in Coquitlam on Monday July 27th. She is survived by her three Daughters, Gay Hamerton (Don), Sheila Sagansky (Wayne) and Toni Morris, along with her Granddaughters Chrystal Hamerton and Dayton Morris.

Shirley lived a very full and vibrant life. She enjoyed bridge, golf, bowling, traveling and gardening among other things throughout her time with us. She dedicated years to supporting the Canadian Cancer Society in the Lynn Valley area of North Vancouver, and she was always active in her community.

In her memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of BC.

Published in North Shore News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services and Memorial Gardens
1505 Lillooet Road
North Vancouver, BC V7J2J1
6049803451
