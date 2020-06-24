Shirley Rose Foreman
May 19, 1924 - June 12, 2020
Passed away in the arms of her loving family on June 12, 2020, age 96 years. Predeceased by husbands, Douglas Foreman and Frank Berry; three sisters, Betty, Margaret, and Yvonne; and brother, Edward. Shirley will be forever missed by her daughter, Beth Darby (Jim); grandsons, Chris (Mili) and Steven (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Madeline, Jimmy, Parker, and Ellie; and a loving extended family.

Born in Vancouver and raised on the North Shore, she and husband Doug, founded First Memorial Funeral Services and Boal Chapel in 1961. In her retirement, Shirley travelled the world and spent many happy years in Hawaii, where she met Frank and made lasting friendships.

There will be no service at her request. In lieu of flowers, Shirley would be honored if donations were made to your local food bank. Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Services.

"TREAT OTHERS AS YOU WOULD LIKE

OTHERS TO TREAT YOU"

Published in North Shore News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens
1505 Lillooet Road
North Vancouver, BC V7J2J1
6049908988
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

