Shirley ZELENSKY
ZELENSKY, Shirley Suddenly, on October 10, 2020, my dear sister Shirley passed away in West Vancouver, BC. Shirley was a 35 year employee with Air Canada in Winnipeg, having moved to West Vancouver in 2005. She enjoyed 15 years of wonderful memories here. Kind, generous and loyal to everyone she met. She loved Gardening, Art and Sunday dinners, and she had an incredible, unforgettable laugh. She was predeceased by her parents William and Mary of Winnipeg. She will forever be remembered by her loving sister Patricia and brother-in-law Dr. John Roach. Thank you John, for all your kindness and respect towards Shirley. Shirley will also be remembered by her treasured aunts and cousins in Winnipeg whom she loved dearly, and friends Barbara and Fred of Vancouver. We would sincerely like to thank everyone at North Shore Dialysis for their kindness and expertise. In Shirley's memory, please consider a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. https://kidney.ca/ Rest in Peace Shirley, Love you Forever. Arrangements Richmond Funeral Home. Internment Glen Eden Memorial, Winnipeg. A memorial service will be held in the future, when it is safe to gather once again. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca




Published in North Shore News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Funeral Home - RICHMOND
8420 CAMBIE ROAD
Richmond, BC V6X 1K1
(604) 273-3748
