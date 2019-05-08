STEGEMANN, Shirlie Mae (nee Stearns) Shirlie passed away at age 93 in North Vancouver on April 17th, 2019. Born March 9th, 1926 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, she is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Pearl (Hunter) Stearns of Charlottetown, her brother John of Charlottetown and her husband of 48 years, Bert Stegemann of Melle, Germany. After graduating from Prince of Wales College, Shirlie trained and became a Registered Nurse working in the Operating Room at the Prince Edward Island Hospital. Her Nursing career would be a focal point of her life and she never lost her need to help others even when her own health was failing in recent years. Shirlie was an accomplished pianist and together with her brother, played semi-professionally during and after the Second World War. Her love for music never waned and even after she could no longer play the piano due to arthritis in her hands, she took up the harmonica and entertained friends and staff at her seniors residence with her playing. When she stopped playing the harmonica, she enjoyed listening and singing along to her favourite songs and was still singing along right up to her passing. Shirlie is survived by and will be greatly missed by her two sons Michael (Suzie), Tom (Lori), her grand children, great grandchildren and her many friends and relatives. The family wishes to thank West Vancouver Care Centre, Berkley Care Centre and the Lions Gate Hospital for the excellent care Mum received. Her service arrangements will be announced in the coming weeks.
Published in The North Shore News from May 8 to May 9, 2019