SKINNER, Grace Marguerite 1928 - 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our amazing Grace. She will be missed dearly by her children Daphne, John and Paul, their spouses Trish and Corinne, her grandchildren Lauren and Riley, their spouses Edgars and Charlotte, and her great grand- daughters Evelina and Emma. She is now reunited with her husband Samuel Skinner, her brothers Meredith and Thorold, and her sister Evelyn. She was an energetic bright light in every room she entered. Born in Ingersoll, Ontario, Grace led a life filled with adventure. She made homes far and wide, from Germany and Morocco to Portage La Prairie, Comox to New Zealand, Mexico City to West Vancouver, to name just a few. Over her near century, she fostered dear friendships with people of every generation and especially loved children, delighting in her career as a kindergarten teacher. She completed her double major undergraduate degree when she turned 78, and was an avid reader, music enthusiast and sports fan (when her grandson visited). The Skinner family invites all those who wish to celebrate her life to join us at Saint Francis in the Woods, West Vancouver, on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at 2 pm.







