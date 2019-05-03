Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SKUSE Geoffrey Thomas Henry. View Sign Obituary

SKUSE, Geoffrey Thomas Henry Geoff was born to Herbert and Winifred Skuse in Newport, South Wales on the 28th of May, 1928. Sadly Geoff died (at home) on Saturday, the 20th of April, 2019 with his loving family at his bedside. Geoff and Geraldine (Gerry) married in 1959 and were delighted to welcome four sons into their lives; John, Andrew, Graeme and William; followed by eight grandchildren; Miranda, Brandon, Mathew (Kelly), Sara, Timothy, Christopher (Heather), Amir and Roxanna (Nasia) Geoff was a very happy and positive man. He loved the open air and sailing. To the very end, when asked how he was, his answer was always "On top of the World" He will be missed by his loving family more than words can say. A Celebration of Geoff's llife will be held on the 20th of May, 2019 at St. Christopher's Church at 1068 Inglewood Avenue in West Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cascadia Society for Social Working at 351 West 19th Street, North Vancouver would be gratefully appreciated.





Published in The North Shore News from May 3 to May 8, 2019

