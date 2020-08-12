SPENCE, Brian Arthur Sunrise: October 15, 1962 Sunset: July 30, 2020
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our dear relative Brian Arthur Spence. Brian was born on October 15, 1962 at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver to his late father John Patrick Spence and mother Pauline (nee: Baker). He descends from the Spence/Barley family of Haida Nation and the Baker/Rivers family of Squamish Nation. Brian grew up on Capilano IR# 5 in North Vancouver and attended Norgate Elementary School; Hamilton Junior High; and Culinary School at BCIT. As a result he was a fantastic cook. Brian was a well-known artist, he was very creative and a great carver. He wore cowboy boots everywhere, and got into some silly shenanigans when he was in his younger years. As a young man Brian had a serious accident and endured many surgeries and never complained during his recovery. Brian will best be known for his witty remarks, humour, resilience, and his Spence laugh. Brian is survived by and will be dearly missed by his mother Pauline; siblings Irene (John), Glenn, Kathleen, Heather, John Jr. (Ally), Simon (Victoria); nephews Jonathan, Elias, Paul, Dylan, Ryder, Triston, Hunter, Koda, Jake, Jackson; nieces Elizabeth, Saundra, Natalio, Carla, Heather, Amber, Holly; grand nieces and nephews Jonathan, Trinity, Julianna, Michael, Ty-layla, Carter, Landon, Lola-Leigh; and many loving relatives and dear friends. We understand this is a difficult time for families and relatives and that many people would have liked to attend but at this time it is impossible due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A private family service was held on Friday, August 7, 2020. Online condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com