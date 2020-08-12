1/1
SPENCE Brian Arthur
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SPENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPENCE, Brian Arthur Sunrise: October 15, 1962 Sunset: July 30, 2020 It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our dear relative Brian Arthur Spence. Brian was born on October 15, 1962 at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver to his late father John Patrick Spence and mother Pauline (nee: Baker). He descends from the Spence/Barley family of Haida Nation and the Baker/Rivers family of Squamish Nation. Brian grew up on Capilano IR# 5 in North Vancouver and attended Norgate Elementary School; Hamilton Junior High; and Culinary School at BCIT. As a result he was a fantastic cook. Brian was a well-known artist, he was very creative and a great carver. He wore cowboy boots everywhere, and got into some silly shenanigans when he was in his younger years. As a young man Brian had a serious accident and endured many surgeries and never complained during his recovery. Brian will best be known for his witty remarks, humour, resilience, and his Spence laugh. Brian is survived by and will be dearly missed by his mother Pauline; siblings Irene (John), Glenn, Kathleen, Heather, John Jr. (Ally), Simon (Victoria); nephews Jonathan, Elias, Paul, Dylan, Ryder, Triston, Hunter, Koda, Jake, Jackson; nieces Elizabeth, Saundra, Natalio, Carla, Heather, Amber, Holly; grand nieces and nephews Jonathan, Trinity, Julianna, Michael, Ty-layla, Carter, Landon, Lola-Leigh; and many loving relatives and dear friends. We understand this is a difficult time for families and relatives and that many people would have liked to attend but at this time it is impossible due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A private family service was held on Friday, August 7, 2020. Online condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved