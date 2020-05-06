Stanley H. Blackwell
August 26, 1929 - April 24, 2020
Blackwell, Stanley Hutcheon

Stan passed away peacefully at the age of 90; predeceased by his lovely wife, Helen, of 60 years. He is lovingly remembered by his son, Bruce; daughter, Laurie (Joe); and grandchildren, Vanessa, Laura, Heather, Kevin, and Alan. Stan came from Aberdeen, Scotland, in 1954 to Vancouver, where he met the love of his life and opened his own frozen food brokerage business, which thrived for over 30 years. He enjoyed meeting people on their travels to many destinations, cruising, tennis, dancing, and visiting Palm Springs twice a year. His great sense of humour will surely be missed. No service will be held at this time.

Published in North Shore News from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
