BOALE, Stanley Lanz August 7, 1928 - March 19, 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of Stan Boale at his home on March 19, 2019. Stan was proud of reaching the age of 90 and recently celebrated his birthday with friends and family. He will be greatly missed by his loving and caring wife Margaret (Marg), children Kathy Hobbs (David), Sandy Carriere (Greg), and Stephen Boale (Wendy), 6 grandchildren, Gavin, Kyle, Brian (Erin), Brittany, Jayme and Nathan and 1 great grandson, Emmett. Stan was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, the youngest of 4 children to Ruthie and Harvey Boale on August 7, 1928. He was predeceased by his 3 sisters, Elizabeth "Betty", Bernice "Bunny" and Gwen. Stan moved to Vancouver as an infant and later attended King Edward High School making many lifelong friends. He met the love of his life, Marg, whom he affectionately called "The Chief" and they spent the last 60 years in North Vancouver. Stan had a very successful career in the carpet industry as a Credit Manager. Stan had a competitive spirit, whether it was golf, duplicate bridge, ping pong or a game of cribbage. Stan was a talented golfer, a member and junior champion at Beach Grove golf club and later joined the Glen Eagles men's golf group. Duplicate bridge was his passion, playing well into his 90th year. Stan enjoyed duck hunting in his earlier years and later salmon fishing on the West Coast. He loved growing vegetables in his backyard garden especially picking beans, tomatoes or swiss chard for dinner. "Easy Going Stan" was how he referred to himself and he was quick to assign nick names to all his friends and family. Stan was very proud of his family and will be greatly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 1:00 pm at Delbrook Community Recreation Centre in the Maple Room. To write a condolence to the family, please visit







