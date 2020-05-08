Stephen George Copeland
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce that Steve passed away suddenly at home on March 25, 2020, at the age of 70. Steve will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 42 years, Lynn; beloved daughters, Meredith (Paul) and Brooke (Jeff); adoring grandchildren, Rhys, Kiersten, Caelum, Brynn, and Carter; and his dear mother, Lillian. Predeceased by his father, George; sisters, Sandra and Susan; and his brother, Richard.

Steve had a passion for the game of golf. He started playing at the age of 10 while living in Brazil and his love for the game never dimmed. Fishing was another great pastime of Steve's - he loved catching a big salmon! Steve will always be remembered for his wonderful smile, beautiful eyes, and his love for his family. A Celebration of Life to honour Steve will be held at a later date.

Published in North Shore News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
