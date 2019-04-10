Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Hubert Salter. View Sign

We are so very sad to say goodbye to our much loved Dad, Papa, and friend, Stephen (Steve) Salter. Stephen, the only son of Steve (Sr.) and Kate, was born in Prince Rupert in 1944. Shortly thereafter his family settled in West Vancouver. He excelled academically and attended UBC where he received a degree in Electrical Engineering. After graduating he worked for BC Hydro, designing power lines in the Peace River Region, and then went on to work in the computer management division of General Electric. Several years later he worked as a lead computer programmer for Datawest before starting his own company, Fimetrics, creating computer software for financial planners. He had a loyal following and developed great and trusting relationships with his clients.



Steve raised his family in North Vancouver and his three children have fond memories of him being a cool dude Dad. Later in life, he moved back into his family home in Dundarave before residing at his place on Hornby Island. Although he embraced his solitude, he also enjoyed conversing with close friends and family, with "Duh!" being his favourite expression.



For Steve, living a full life meant taking care of others, being kind, and enjoying simple pleasures like reading the paper, watching the news, drinking boxed red wine or coffee with lots of sugar, and not sharing his dark chocolates. He was happiest spending time with his granddaughter and being near the ocean, watching sea lions, seals, eagles, deer, and Hornby Island sunsets.



Steve will be remembered best for his offbeat sense of humour, goofy one-liners, his generosity, insight, integrity, sharp mind, and kindness. As a Dad, he was truly the best and our hearts are broken. He parented with compassion, patience, and humour. He excelled at grandparenting and he embraced this role wholeheartedly and with love. As an ex-husband, he was a supportive and loyal friend who was a good listener and crossword puzzle partner. He was a friend to many and he especially enjoyed soup and drinking bud lite limes with his buddies at the Thatch Pub.



Steve will be greatly missed by Diane; his children, Suzanne (Alex), David (Elke), and Stuart; and his most treasured granddaughter, Kyla.



Thank you to all the staff at North Shore Hospice and Lynn Valley Care Center. We are truly grateful. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation towards the Hornby Island Educational Society as they rebuild the community school after the recent fire, or donate to a local health care organization of your choice.



Friends and family are invited to celebrate Steve's life on Saturday, May 4 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the family home in West Vancouver.

