It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our dad, Steve Cervenko, on February 17 at North Shore Hospice. Steve was an amazing father, grandpa, great grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He had a zest for life and playful sense of humor that brought joy to all those around him. Steve was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rose, and will be lovingly remembered by his brother Frank (Martie) and family, son Chris (Mary), daughters Cathy and Susan (Michael), grandchildren Alannah (Nick), Lindsay (Sam), Nicholas (Melissa), Stephanie and Parker (Morgan), and great grandchildren Austin and Margaret. Steve was born in Kingston, Ontario and met his wife Rose there in 1953 while she was training as a nurse. Rose and Steve quickly fell in love and spent more than 60 wonderful years together. After spending time in Ottawa, Toronto, Guelph, Sudbury and Edmonton, Steve and Rose settled in North Vancouver in 1969. Steve loved all sports. He was an avid basketball player and was one of the top referees for the sport in B.C. Steve worked at HSBC until his retirement and was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He will be dearly missed by everyone who loved him. The funeral mass celebrating Steve’s life will be held at Holy Trinity Parish in North Vancouver on Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to North Shore Hospice. Our family would like to thank the incredible staff at Lions Gate Hospital 2 East, 7 West and the North Shore Hospice for the wonderful care you provided our dad.
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 28, 2020