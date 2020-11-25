URQUHART, Steve May 11, 1955 - November 1, 2020 "He prayeth best, who loveth best All things both great and small; For the dear God who loveth us, He made and loveth all." -Samuel Taylor Coleridge We are deeply sorry to announce that Steve Urquhart passed away November 1st, 2020, All Soul's Day, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Steve is predeceased by his mother, Patricia May Goold (née Rietchel) and father, Ford Norman Urquhart. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Catherine Elizabeth Urquhart (née Eaton), brother Bruce Urquhart (Brandi) and family, Aunt Helen, Aunt Anne and her children, Arden (Tony) and Craig (Sandra) and families. Steve was a skilled, talented, and ever-cheerful builder all of his life. Some of the things he built were beautiful, comforting homes. All were inspired by the timeless architectural artistry of his great grandfather, J.J. Honeyman, whom he revered and even named his contracting company after. The Honeyman Cottage at Hood Point on Bowen Island, now 91 years old, became the template from which every house that Steve designed and built was modelled from. You never 'step into' one of Steve's homes as much as you feel like you have entered a chapter in the unfolding, magical story of the vast Pacific Northwest. Steve eventually transitioned from builder to an inspector of builders, working with the municipalities of North and West Vancouver for years, finally retiring from the latter. Some of the other, more important things that Steve built were communities: of colleagues, business associates, and random like-minded acquaintances, all of whom quickly became indistinguishable from friends and family. Like his houses, Steve's communities endure as a lasting testament to a man who could effortlessly and authentically appreciate the best in others while, with a twinkle in his eye, encourage them to think as much of themselves as he did of them. Steve's community included 'the usual suspects' such as Jan and Frank McKenna, Rick and Joan Carter, Tracy and Frank Doyle, Nancy Black and family, Jack and Kim Teeple, Ian Wightman and Kathe Sanvido, the 'Prawn Stars' and others, literally, too numerous to mention but no less well-beloved. Steve had a lifelong, passionate relationship with the sea. Steve and Cathy, along with friends and family and a host of pets, spent many happy hours enjoying the inland waters of Georgia Strait aboard the Frants and other, somehow less noble, vessels. Following his retirement, Steve turned this passion into an important service to the maritime community when he joined the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, Station 1, in West Vancouver. He was never so happy as when at the helm of SAR1, alongside his trusted crewmates, speeding off in the dark of night at 40 knots, to a distress call in a howling gale force wind. He was always 'SAR-minded'. While off-duty one dusky afternoon at the family cabin at Hood Point, "Eagle-Eye" Steve spotted a small pleasure craft in distress 1.5 miles north of Bowen Island and called the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre resulting in the successful rescue of four souls. "Saving Lives on the Water", indeed. Members of Steve's family served with distinction during the First World War with the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada. Steve maintained this important family connection with the Regiment through supporting the Corps of Patrons, and their many initiatives serving soldiers' needs. Mike and Molly Shields, regimental family members, as well as long-time friends and Hood Point neighbours, helped ensure a regimental lock on Bowen Island geography in concert with Clan Urquhart and all the Honeyman descendants. Cathy would like to extend her thanks to the many supporters and well-wishers who have rallied around in this difficult time, including their Pemberton Heights neighbours, Jack and Kim Teeple, Richard Eaton and Shelly Berlin and family. A word of gratitude and thanks is extended to Dr. Klimo and Dr. Lemmo for their unwavering commitment to Steve's health, and the doctors and staff at Lions Gate hospital for their care. In accordance with Steve's wishes his remains will be cremated and the ashes spread over Hood Point, the scene of endless 'Hood Point Stumbles' and other happy memories. For those inclined to honour Steve's memory with a donation, we extend our sincere gratitude and suggest RCMSAR Station 1 (West Van) as a worthy and appropriate recipient. In lieu of flowers, please pour yourself a glass of your favourite beverage and raise it to Steve. Like you mean it. At least twice.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store