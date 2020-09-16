1/1
Susan Carol STACEY
12/22/1950 - 08/16/2020
STACEY, Susan Carol December 22, 1950 - August 16, 2020 Susan Carol Stacey (Angus), 69, of North Vancouver passed away peacefully on August 16th, 2020 at Lions Gate Hospital after a long-fought battle with cancer. Sue was born on December 22, 1950 in rural Ontario. Sue had two children; Penny Maust (husband Aaron) of San Bernardino, CA and Sean Walker (wife Megan) of Port Coquitlam, BC. She married her husband of 27 years, Ronald Stacey in 1993. Sue was a staple on the North Shore working as a "flag-bag," as she affectionately called herself, for Ansan Traffic Control for over 30 years. Her smile brightened the days of many passers-by, and her adventurous spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Susan is survived by her husband, children, five grandchildren (Kenneth, Bailey, Dylan, Sophie and Riley) and four brothers Robert Angus, James Angus, Gord Angus and Duncan Angus. She is predeceased by her father Carl Angus, her mother Dorothy Nylin and her brother Bruce Angus. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Paul Sugar Palliative Support Foundation. Dr. Sugar was a guiding light in her fight against cancer.



Published in North Shore News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
