Susan Elizabeth Hudson
March 11, 1926 - June 10, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Betty Hudson. Betty was predeceased by Ian, her beloved husband of 60 years. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be dearly missed by her children Donald Hudson, Richard Hudson(Denise), John Hudson(Judy) and Linda Harrison, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and family and friends in Canada, Scotland and throughout the world. Betty was a founding member of Chapter AE of the PEO Sisterhood. She sang in the Highlands United Church Choir for many years. The family would like to thank Dr. Yap and all the staff at Royal City Manor for their compassionate and professional care of Betty in her final years.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date when we can all gather en masse again.

Published in North Shore News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
