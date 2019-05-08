Sue Fraser (nee Thompson) was an extraordinary, warm person and will be greatly missed by the many people that she has touched. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She welcomed everyone into her home for a cup of tea.
Sue was born in Thaba Nchu, South Africa, grew up in Johannesburg and farmed with her husband, Hugh Fraser, in Kenya. They came to Vancouver in 1964, where she set up a preschool in her basement, known affectionately as the chicken school, where children were encouraged to freely explore and play. She raised four of her own children while also getting her B.Ed and Masters degrees. She became an early childhood education professor, author, speaker, and artist. Among her many accomplishments, Sue received two lifetime achievement awards for her contributions and mentorship in the field of ECE.
Her loving husband of 65 years, Hugh Fraser, invites her friends to an open house between one and five as a celebration of her life, on May 26th. Donations in lieu of flowers towards her scholarship fund are welcomed by emailing [email protected]
