Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Fraser. View Sign Obituary

Sue Fraser (nee Thompson) was an extraordinary, warm person and will be greatly missed by the many people that she has touched. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She welcomed everyone into her home for a cup of tea.



Sue was born in Thaba Nchu, South Africa, grew up in Johannesburg and farmed with her husband, Hugh Fraser, in Kenya. They came to Vancouver in 1964, where she set up a preschool in her basement, known affectionately as the chicken school, where children were encouraged to freely explore and play. She raised four of her own children while also getting her B.Ed and Masters degrees. She became an early childhood education professor, author, speaker, and artist. Among her many accomplishments, Sue received two lifetime achievement awards for her contributions and mentorship in the field of ECE.



Her loving husband of 65 years, Hugh Fraser, invites her friends to an open house between one and five as a celebration of her life, on May 26th. Donations in lieu of flowers towards her scholarship fund are welcomed by emailing

Sue Fraser (nee Thompson) was an extraordinary, warm person and will be greatly missed by the many people that she has touched. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She welcomed everyone into her home for a cup of tea.Sue was born in Thaba Nchu, South Africa, grew up in Johannesburg and farmed with her husband, Hugh Fraser, in Kenya. They came to Vancouver in 1964, where she set up a preschool in her basement, known affectionately as the chicken school, where children were encouraged to freely explore and play. She raised four of her own children while also getting her B.Ed and Masters degrees. She became an early childhood education professor, author, speaker, and artist. Among her many accomplishments, Sue received two lifetime achievement awards for her contributions and mentorship in the field of ECE.Her loving husband of 65 years, Hugh Fraser, invites her friends to an open house between one and five as a celebration of her life, on May 26th. Donations in lieu of flowers towards her scholarship fund are welcomed by emailing [email protected] Published in The North Shore News from May 8 to June 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close