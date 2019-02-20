Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Stewart. View Sign

Susan Elizabeth Stewart, age 58, of North Vancouver passed away in the early hours of February 11th, 2018 at Vancouver General Hospital. During her passing, and in the weeks leading up to it, she was surrounded by her loving family and friends, along with the amazing doctors and nurses at VGH. It is safe to say she "felt the love" during this time.



Susan grew up in Dunnville, Ontario, and moved away to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Guelph. At Guelph, she met her soon-to-be husband, Norman Stewart. After graduating, the two took a cross-country road trip before settling down permanently in North Vancouver. Here they raised three children: Holly, Natalie, and Austin. Susan enjoyed being out in nature with the people she loved, skiing and snow-shoeing in the winter, and hiking and canoeing in the summer. She also loved meeting for coffee and book clubs with friends, and watching her children's sporting events.



In December 2016, Susan was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. She was fortunate to qualify for clinical drug trials through the BC Cancer Agency, which allowed her quality of life to remain very high for over two years post diagnosis. She and her family worked hard to bring awareness to the disease and help raise funds for research, via a local bike race fundraiser: the Glotman Simpson Cypress Challenge. Susan will be remembered for the determination, poise, and positivity she emitted throughout her entire life. Along with her husband and children, Susan is survived by her siblings Leslie, Jamie, and Bill.







Friends and family will gather to honour and celebrate Susan's life on Saturday, March 2nd at 2pm at the Boal Chapel located at 1505 Lillooet Road in North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, our family is asking for donations to our online team page for the 2019 Cypress Challenge. Donate here:

1505 Lillooet Road

North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1

(604) 990-8988 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019

