CLEE, Dr. Susanne M. November 21, 1972 to July 17, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce that Susie suddenly collapsed and died while sitting in her garden at a table working on her computer. EMT's were unable to resuscitate her. Thank you to her wonderful friends and neighbors who helped with her gardening who were dumbfounded at her loss. She is survived by parents Carolyn and Michael Clee, aunt Lynda and Archie Steacy and their sons Ryan, Brent, Shane, aunt Maureen and Richard Swift with sons Christopher and Michael, Uncle David Broatch and Julie. She went to Eastview School where she learned to ski, which became a lifelong sport she loved. She went on to Sutherland for grades 8-12. She made many friends with which she was still in contact. She was an Honour Roll student every year. She received an award for "Best of the Best". Upon graduating, she received one of the Top Ten scholarships to SFU. At SFU, she became lifelong friends with other Top Ten students, and continued to maintain those friendships to the present day. She graduated with BSc (Honours) and went on to UBC where she worked in Michael Hayden's Lab, until receiving her PhD. She went to the University of Wisconsin in Madison to do post-doctoral research in diabetes. After 7 years in Wisconsin, she was able to obtain a position as Assistant Professor at UBC in Cellular and Physiological Science in Diabetes Research. Her life skills were researching diabetes and obesity. She was Torch bearer on the very first day the 2010 Canada Olympics Torch Run. Her lifelong appreciation of classical music, Broadway Musicals, watching Figure Skating, and volunteering with Variety Club, enriched her spare time. If you wish in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation BC and Yukon (Research) or Canadian Diabetes Association (Research), in Susie's remembrance. A memorial service is planned for the future, and will be announced when Covid rules are relaxed.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store