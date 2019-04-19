ALLARDICE, Suzanne With sadness we announce the passing of Suzanne Allardice at the age of 67, in early April of this year. She was our family archivist and historian. She will be remembered lovingly by the Eaton, Garries and Shackleton clan for her infectious laughter, self determination, discipline and independence, given the many challenges she faced in life. We loved you so much Sue, Bob and Charlie (Charlie-nickname for Marcia)
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019