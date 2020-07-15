WALL, Suzanne Mae With great sadness we announce the passing of Suzanne Mae Wall, June 29, 2020 at the age of 82. Suzanne was born in Montreal on January 22, 1938. Suzanne will be deeply missed by her daughter Vivian (Bill), son Ian (Rochelle), her four grandsons Brayden, Camden, Connor, and Aidan, her sisters Dianne (Jan) and Adrie, her niece Sharon and nephew Genn (Renee) and her ex-husband Mayer Cohen. Preceded in death by her brother Bob. Suzanne met Maurice Hussey in her early 20's and they were married from 1962 until 1984. She moved to West Vancouver in 1969 with her family, where she spent most of her remaining years. Suzanne was a caring and dedicated registered nurse. She obtained her degree at Saint Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Montreal in 1959. Her fondest memories as a nurse were in the maternity ward at Grace Hospital. She loved the outdoors, cross country skiing, hiking, sailing, gardening, knitting, sewing and baking. She was very social and developed many great friendships wherever she went over the years. On June 25, 1988, Suzanne married Mayer Cohen. They lived in Montreal for several years before moving back to Vancouver. The biggest joy in her life were her four grandsons, spending time with them, sharing in their experiences and watching them grow. " Thank you for being in their lives and playing such an important role. You always made them feel special and loved." She will be missed for her sweet, thoughtful, and easy-going manner. A small service with family and friends is being held at Hollyburn Funeral Home. We thank the staff at Inglewood Care Center for their kindness and excellent care to Mom. Mom and grandma, we miss you and your memory will forever live in our hearts.







