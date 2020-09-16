Svend Bjarne "Barney" Sorensen lost his four-year battle with cancer and passed away on September 12, 2020, at age 75. Barney was born in Denmark in 1944 and met and married his love Joyce in 1969 in Australia. Their daughter, Lise was born there, then the adventurous couple moved to Denmark where their son, Kristian was born. The family of four moved to Canada in 1973. Barney was the successful business owner of Continental Sausage and retired early after many years of working long hard hours for his family. He started golfing after retirement with Joyce, and enjoyed too many rounds to count as a member at Seymour Golf and Country Club. He also loved to play cards with the guys. Barney and Joyce moved to Kelowna in 2014 to be near their children and grandchildren. He was an amazing grandfather to Zach, Brianna, Tia, and Cameron. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Lise (Mike); and son, Kristian (Kathy). No funeral by choice - the family will instead be playing a round of golf in his honour at the Harvest Golf course in Kelowna.



