Syd passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019, after living a full life and being loved by many.
Born on May 28, 1930, Syd spent his early years in Pemberton Heights, one of the "boys of Capilano".
Syd's work as a masonry contractor took him first to Victoria and then to Prince George.
He lived at Cluculz Lake near Vanderhoof for many years and was always happiest with a fishing rod in his hands.
Syd was predeceased by his parents, John and Helen Tomlin; his brother, Alfred; his wife, Molly (1981); his wife, Marcelle (2004); and his step-daughter, Michele Schmit.
He will be missed by his daughters, Barbara Tomlin (Terry Hood), Dona Tomlin (John Norris), Kathleen Bertoli, Diane Tomlin (Gary Gagen), and Jennifer (John) Stanway; his stepchildren, Charlene Ouellette, Kevin (Karen) Schmit, Karla (Neil) Antonini, and Karen Schmit. He will also be missed by 14 grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Syd's life will be held on November 9 in Prince George. For more information contact Barbara at [email protected]
