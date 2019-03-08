Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sydney Foster. View Sign

Sydney George Thomas Foster passed away peacefully from a brief illness on February 22, 2019. Syd will be greatly missed and is survived by his wife, May, with whom he celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary earlier in the week; his children, Ian (Kelly), Susan (Rob), and Karen (John); seven grandchildren, Sarah, Chris, Gavin, Derrick, Siena, Lindsay, and Declan; two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Sydney; his sister, Anne; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Tom.







Syd was born in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1931. At 14 he became a shoe salesman before following his father into construction becoming an expert bricklayer. Syd was never a man to stick to convention: it couldn't have been easy to be a teetotaler in Scotland. One of his bravest decisions came in 1957 when he and May immigrated to North Vancouver, Canada despite not knowing anyone and not having a job lined up. Like many Scots, he became homesick and moved back to the "old country." But they were back to Canada in 1966 to raise their children. At the age of 40, Syd left a secure bricklaying career to become a realtor with Sussex/Prudential and he continued visiting the office well past his retirement to organize the lottery pool.



Syd served almost 60 years with the Masons, rising to the position of Master of the Burrard Lodge. Nobody liked to tell a joke as much as Syd, usually, he couldn't stop laughing long enough to finish the joke. He was a great man: kind, honest, loving, hard-working, and the best husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather anyone could wish for. No service by request.



We love you and miss you!

