It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sydney due to Cancer surrounded by loving family at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC. She showed unbelievable courage and bravery throughout her illness. She was a beautiful young girl, bright, charming with a driving and infectious spirit. Her smile and love for family and friends will be greatly missed by James (Dad), Mary (Step Mum), Sharon (Mum), Matt (Step Dad), Chelsea (Older sister), Andrew (Chelsea’s Partner) and Avery (Nephew), Darragh (Sydney’s Partner), Jacob (Step Brother), Joe (Jacob’s Partner), Cathy (Aunt), Suzanne (Aunt), Doug (Uncle) and family relatives in Canada and Jersey, Channel Islands.



Born in Calgary, Alberta, she lived the majority of her life in West Vancouver, BC. She graduated from Rockridge High School and followed friends to Ottawa, graduating from Carlton University in Environmental Studies. Coming home, she worked three years for the family owned fitness studio. In her time at home, she cruised the Caribbean, travelled to Ireland, visited Hawaii and was a bridesmaid at her Dad’s and Step Mum’s wedding in Jersey, Channel Islands. Ironically, she hated to fly. In 2018, she travelled to Southeast Asia, visiting Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia. She got to ride elephants, taught English, and lived among the locals. During this time, she met the love of her life, Darragh O’Brien and followed him to Sydney, Australia where they explored the many beaches and attractions. She loved the koalas. Christmas 2019 saw them in Dublin, Ireland, meeting Darragh’s parents and family.



In early 2019, she was diagnosed with cancer and left Australia for treatment in Canada. Darragh followed her and spent many months by her side before relocating to Holland for work. Her goal was to join him and explore Europe. She never gave up on her dream. Every treatment prescribed was taken. She wanted to live the balance of her life with Darragh. He was with her when she passed.



Her spirit surrounds all of us; we are blessed by having known her and are thankful for the memories. Special thanks to the doctors at BC Cancer Victoria, the Hospice Team and the Royal Jubilee Hospital nursing staff on Floor Seven for their compassion, love and care for Sydney that made her passing peaceful.



Donations can be made in her name to the Australian Koala Foundation.



