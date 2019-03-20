Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Marianne Edith (Compston) BAKER. View Sign

Late Sylvia Marianne Edith Baker (nee Compston) 'Binsy' Sunrise: June 20, 1945 Sunset: March 13, 2019 It is with great sadness we advise of the passing of our dear elder Sylvia 'Binsy' Marianne Edith Baker (nee Compston) on March 13, 2019 at Lions Gate Hospital. Sylvia descends from the Baker/Jim and Cole/Jack families of Squamish Nation. She was born to her parents Dominick Baker and Matilda (Nee Cole) on June 20, 1945 and was raised on Mission IR No. 1. She also attended St. Paul's Indian Day School. Sylvia legacy was her volunteering and advocating for the community on the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver. She could be found volunteering at the food banks, visiting patients at numerous hospitals and was even known to collect and distribute clothing for those in need. She will best be remembered for tremendous smile and hearty laugh and how she truly loved those she came into contact with. Sylvia is survived by her loving husband Daniel Davies; children Julie (Patrick), Daniel (Victoria), Dominic and Roddie Compston and Linda Margaret Coderre; grandchildren Camille, Olivia, Jason, Tia, Dylan; great grandchildren Hannah, Oshanya, Kaitlyn, Cassie, Eva, Valentina; siblings Joan Peters (Roddy) and Colleen Lewis; and many loving relatives and dear friends. A Celebration of Life service was held on Monday, March 18, 2019. On line condolences can be found at





Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019

