STOTHERT, Sylvia "Hollie" Sylvia "Hollie" Stothert, 92, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born February 18, 1927 near Kulm, North Dakota to Edwin and Emma Hollan. She was raised and educated in North Dakota where she resided for 55 years. She moved to Palm Springs, California where she obtained her real estate license, and also worked for a modeling agency. There Hollie met Winston Stothert, and they were married May 13, 1993. She moved to his home in Vancouver and she became a proud Canadian citizen. Hollie had an adventuresome spirit! She enjoyed traveling everywhere with Win as long as he continued in business, including a tour of The Forbidden City in Beijing, meeting with the Secretary of the Communist Party in the Great Hall of the People, and walking the Great Wall of China. Shopping was a great pleasure - almost an occupation. She shopped with Thai friends for silk and family gifts. On one of their Mediterranean cruises, they visited St. Paul's Ephesus in Turkey, went to Nazareth, the Sea of Galilee and the River Jordan. Hollie carried two small bottles from Vancouver that she filled with water from the River Jordan to be used for family christenings. While in Johannesburg, a bus tour took them to Mala Mala Game Reserve in South Africa where she saw the great five sights she had longed to see all her life. Win and Hollie took each of the four Stothert children and spouses on a trip of their choice anywhere in the world. The chosen destinations were Mexico, Hawaii, The Danube and Japan. Hollie was dedicated to keeping her Grandfather's farm, Sunnyside, in the family with her son, Edward. Ed has lived in the refurbished house for 22 years, the longest he has lived anywhere. Now 125 years old, the house is even sounder today. Ed operates a purebred cattle ranch. This home at Sunnyside became a gathering place for many family Christmas dinners, with 25 members of the family and a 35 pound turkey. Every summer, Hollie and Win made the 14 hour trip to the cattle ranch in Alberta. Many Stothert Family Reunions were held there. She loved every minute at the ranch and never wanted to leave when it was time to go. She loved the cattle and the magnificent sight of seeing the herd in the pasture. Hollie is survived by her loving husband, Winston; her children Mary and Edward; and Win's children, Wyn (Emma), Phillip (Judy), Dale; and son-in-law, John. She was "Nana" to 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Lorraine, brother Bud, and her special daughter, Dixie. A memorial service is planned for 11:00 am, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at West Vancouver Presbyterian Church, 2895 Marine Drive, West Vancouver. Hollie will be remembered for her strong Christian faith, her great capacity to love, her quick one-liners, her smile that brought such joy, and her extraordinary talents as cook, baker and hostess.







