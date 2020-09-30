1/1
Tak passed away unexpectedly following surgery at VGH. He is lovingly remembered by Kay, his wife of 54 years; his sons Bryan and Kevin; his sisters Alice and Evy; and his niece Michelle and her family. He was predeceased by his siblings Hitoshi, Emi and Kazumi. Born in Vancouver, Tak was relocated to the internment camp at Tashme during World War 2. He graduated from UBC with a B.A.Sc. in Electrical Engineering in 1960, and worked in broadcast engineering in radio and TV. He retired from BCTV as VP of Engineering. He was awarded the Canadian Association of Broadcasters Gold Ribbon for Lifetime Achievement in Engineering and was inducted into the Bob Lamb Roll of Honour of the Western Association of Broadcast Engineers. Tak and Kay travelled extensively through Europe and Asia after retirement. Tak will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Trevor Hamilton and the nurses at the VGH ICU. A private service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation or a charity of your choice

Published in North Shore News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
